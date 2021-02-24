Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Decreases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,337 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.09.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $49.30. 830,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,103,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $55.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

