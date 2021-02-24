Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,610 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after buying an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $649,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $769,381,000 after purchasing an additional 438,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.47. The company had a trading volume of 479,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,157. The stock has a market cap of $121.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.27. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.26.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

