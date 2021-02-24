Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Decreases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.32.

NYSE URI traded up $12.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,563. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.11. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $308.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

