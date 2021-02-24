Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 63,792 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 591,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 125,815 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $57.06. The company had a trading volume of 511,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,638,789. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

