Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 296.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,287 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 44,103 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Visa by 716.5% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 31,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock traded up $6.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.81. The company had a trading volume of 358,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,292,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.69. The firm has a market cap of $427.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

