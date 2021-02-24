Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $16.16 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $16.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,087.42. 35,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,929.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1,709.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

