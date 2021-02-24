Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,842 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.28. The stock had a trading volume of 766,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,700,314. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $684,200. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. HSBC cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

