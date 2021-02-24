Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned about 0.13% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 319.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total transaction of $1,699,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,713,789.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:WTM traded up $4.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,209.65. The stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,137. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $629.21 and a 52 week high of $1,267.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,080.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $953.65.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

