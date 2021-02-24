Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $6.63 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,080 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.43. 787,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,099,895. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $1,926,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,078 shares in the company, valued at $12,717,909.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,858 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

