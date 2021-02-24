Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,418 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 637,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,566,492. The firm has a market cap of $188.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.07.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

