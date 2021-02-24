Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $7.58 Million Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of National Health Investors worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in National Health Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

NYSE NHI traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,428. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NHI. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.