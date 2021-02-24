Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $7.99 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 146,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,253,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,984,000 after purchasing an additional 326,359 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,896 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.62. 123,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,185.39 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $44.54.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

