Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Lowers Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.33. The stock had a trading volume of 44,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560,054. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $41.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average of $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

