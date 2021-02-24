Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,667 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,922 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLX. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 13.6% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 46,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 63.8% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 271,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 105,827 shares during the last quarter. 8.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A alerts:

BLX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.56. 3,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd.

BLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.