Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Makes New $9.54 Million Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 978,221 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,538,000. Lumen Technologies accounts for about 1.0% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Lumen Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LUMN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.27. 262,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,854,092. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56.
In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.68.
Lumen Technologies Company Profile
Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.
