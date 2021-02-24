Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Makes New $9.54 Million Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 978,221 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,538,000. Lumen Technologies accounts for about 1.0% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Lumen Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

LUMN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.27. 262,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,854,092. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.68.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.