Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases 14,680 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,678 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned about 0.05% of ADT worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 111.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,582 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $35,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,682 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the third quarter worth about $15,192,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,027,693 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $55,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,335 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 1,733.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 622,708 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 588,753 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 402.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 581,810 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 466,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.98.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.