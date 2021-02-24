Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Reduces Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,028 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of TEGNA worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 5,995.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Huber Research cut shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

NYSE TGNA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.02. 60,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

