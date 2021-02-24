Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 1,807 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of PM traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.84. 109,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,796,775. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.39. The company has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $89.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

