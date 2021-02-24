Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 2,708 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,899 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,582,868 shares of the airline’s stock worth $171,858,000 after acquiring an additional 60,179 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,530,683 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,901,000 after acquiring an additional 127,826 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,787,711 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,039,000 after acquiring an additional 393,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,775,387 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,751,000 after acquiring an additional 664,882 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Cowen lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.04.

NYSE LUV traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $58.96. 633,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,611,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.11. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $57.42.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

