Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 2,751 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,725 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.16. The company had a trading volume of 105,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,696. The company has a market capitalization of $216.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,445 shares of company stock worth $2,929,807 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

