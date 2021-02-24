Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of D traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.10. The company had a trading volume of 117,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,011. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.37. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,602.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

