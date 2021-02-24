LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Shares Down 0.4%

LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €113.26 ($133.25) and last traded at €115.30 ($135.65). Approximately 118,927 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €115.76 ($136.19).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €131.68 ($154.92).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €119.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €121.41.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

