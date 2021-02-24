Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.63

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.49, with a volume of 5274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LGGNY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.