Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.67.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LDOS stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.72. 15,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,128. Leidos has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $115.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.49.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

