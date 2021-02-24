Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $118.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $137.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.83% from the company’s current price.

Leidos stock opened at $93.78 on Wednesday. Leidos has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $115.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Leidos by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

