Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:LACQU) Shares Gap Down to $16.90

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.90, but opened at $14.75. Leisure Acquisition shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24.

About Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:LACQU)

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Leisure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leisure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.