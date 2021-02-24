LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $319.50.

TREE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities lowered LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on LendingTree from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:TREE traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $331.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.18 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.81 and a 200-day moving average of $305.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $135.72 and a 52-week high of $372.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,008,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,521,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,405,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

