Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.15

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$11.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.40.
Lendlease Group Company Profile
See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.