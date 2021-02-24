Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.09

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Monday, March 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Lendlease Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

OTCMKTS:LLESY traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. 2,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29. Lendlease Group has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $12.21.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lendlease Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

Lendlease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

