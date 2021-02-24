Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 254,575 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,648,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $788,095,000 after acquiring an additional 382,465 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,771,000. BP PLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 851.4% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 285,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,297,000 after buying an additional 255,427 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,126,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

NYSE LEN opened at $85.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

