Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Bought by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Lennox International by 142.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lennox International by 57.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennox International news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 987 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $276,508.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,712,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total transaction of $104,529.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,967 shares of company stock worth $2,524,549 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LII. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.07.

LII stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.32. 2,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,608. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.38. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.40 and a 1 year high of $319.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

