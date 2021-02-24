Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.31

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.31 and traded as high as C$20.73. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$20.73, with a volume of 26,935 shares changing hands.

LNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Leon’s Furniture from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Leon’s Furniture from C$17.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43.

In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.11, for a total transaction of C$40,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,388.95. Also, Director Edward F. Leon sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$49,623.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,757,910. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,863 shares of company stock valued at $143,468.

About Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, home office products, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.