Level01 Price Tops $0.0229 on Top Exchanges (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Level01 has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and $9,681.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Level01 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Level01 has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00055434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.21 or 0.00736128 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00033799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00039019 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00060380 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

About Level01

Level01 (LVX) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,641,461 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . Level01’s official website is level01.io . Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog

Buying and Selling Level01

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

