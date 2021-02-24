Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Bought by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,917,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 215,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,127 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

In other news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 1,514 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $30,734.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,694.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 16,674 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $319,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,974.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 975,964 shares of company stock worth $19,743,601. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.28. 5,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,957. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -96.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

