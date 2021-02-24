LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Down 6%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s share price was down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.66. Approximately 2,616,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 3,539,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $464.54 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.25%. Equities analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 108.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 7,900.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 11.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.