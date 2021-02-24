LGL Partners LLC Sells 17,100 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

LGL Partners LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.8% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Shares of AAPL opened at $125.86 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

