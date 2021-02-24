LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $217.80.

Several brokerages have commented on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ LHCG traded up $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.87. 4,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,934. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 62.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

