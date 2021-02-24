Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.35. 86,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 271,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42.

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project covering an area of 7,630 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 400 federal lode claims covering 3,713 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

