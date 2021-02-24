Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.04

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.04 and last traded at $36.56, with a volume of 46189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.21.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.71 million, a PE ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

