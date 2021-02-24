Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Up 9.6%

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)’s stock price shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.95. 3,805,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 1,268,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $446.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 216.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

