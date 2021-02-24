LiDCO Group Plc (LID.L) (LON:LID) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.04

LiDCO Group Plc (LID.L) (LON:LID)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.04 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 0.94 ($0.01). LiDCO Group Plc (LID.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.94 ($0.01), with a volume of 10 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £28.69 million and a PE ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

In related news, insider Tim Hall sold 3,787,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total transaction of £454,500 ($593,807.16).

LiDCO Group Plc develops, manufactures, and sells hemodynamic monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, the United States, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company provides LiDCOunity, a hemodynamic monitor to support clinical decision making; LiDCOrapid, a monitor that analyses the blood pressure waveform to provide information in surgical and critically ill patients to help with fluid and drug management; LiDCOview that offers clinical researchers and users with beat-to-beat hemodynamic data; LiDCOplus, a hemodynamic monitor, which provides assessment of the hemodynamic status of critical care and surgery patients; and accessories, including blood pressure modules.

