Life & Banc Split (TSE:LBS) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.09

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.09 and last traded at C$8.05, with a volume of 321629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$243.88 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.95.

Life & Banc Split Company Profile (TSE:LBS)

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Life & Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life & Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.