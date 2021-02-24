Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.29

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.29 and traded as high as $13.25. Lifetime Brands shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 37,420 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on LCUT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $282.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 185.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 459.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 227.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 292,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

