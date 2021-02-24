Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.29

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.29 and traded as high as $13.25. Lifetime Brands shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 37,420 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently commented on LCUT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $282.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.
Lifetime Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCUT)
Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.
