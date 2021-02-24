Lightning Bitcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $8.12 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $8.12 million and approximately $948,480.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $2.10 or 0.00004278 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.47 or 0.00365267 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

