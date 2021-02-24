Lightstreams (PHT) Achieves Market Cap of $725,925.64

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 37.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $725,925.64 and approximately $2,337.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded down 28.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00056115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $378.84 or 0.00751131 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00034832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00040265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00060661 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,277.49 or 0.04515657 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

