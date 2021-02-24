LINA Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,919.00 (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. LINA has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and $1,919.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LINA has traded 63.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00055644 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00035623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $351.07 or 0.00726957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00039280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00059825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003720 BTC.

About LINA

LINA is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,124,967 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

LINA Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

