Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading 10.5% Higher

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) traded up 10.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.52. 1,020,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 369,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.
The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 2.66.
Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIND)
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.
