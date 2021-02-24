Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading 10.5% Higher

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) traded up 10.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.52. 1,020,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 369,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 2.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

