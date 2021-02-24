Linear Hits Market Capitalization of $141.25 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last week, Linear has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Linear token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market capitalization of $141.25 million and approximately $10.05 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00055644 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00035623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $351.07 or 0.00726957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00039280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00059825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,192,504,525 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

