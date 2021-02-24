Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Shares Gap Up to $3.51

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $4.18. Lion Group shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 18,484 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70.

Lion Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGHL)

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract-for-difference trading, insurance brokerage, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

