LiquidApps Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $14.08 million and approximately $6,149.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000434 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00036216 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,054,876,849 coins and its circulating supply is 707,303,982 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

LiquidApps can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.